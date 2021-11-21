Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

