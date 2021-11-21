Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

