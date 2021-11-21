Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.