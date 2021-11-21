Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $136.52 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,128,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

