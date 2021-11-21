Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 869 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CNO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.