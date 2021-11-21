Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

