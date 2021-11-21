Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $178.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005219 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007720 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

