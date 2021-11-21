Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.77 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
