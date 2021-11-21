TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135.30 ($1.77), with a volume of 26720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.06 ($1.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other news, insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975.

About TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

