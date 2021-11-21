Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 1,556,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,070.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TRAUF opened at $9.85 on Friday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

