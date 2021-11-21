Travala.com (AVA) Tops One Day Volume of $18.17 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $147.00 million and $18.17 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00004770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,842,837 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

