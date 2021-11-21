Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.78

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 2727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

