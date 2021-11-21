Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIL. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

