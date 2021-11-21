Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

