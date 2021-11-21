U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $868,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $10,484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.83 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USCB. Raymond James boosted their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

