U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

