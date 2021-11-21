UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $105.19 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.