UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 52,030 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $51,122,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $15,196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

