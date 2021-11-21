UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

