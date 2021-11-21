UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

