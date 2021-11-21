UBS Group Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $380.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.21. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 52 week low of $173.70 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 419.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 154.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $122,585,000 after buying an additional 233,499 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

