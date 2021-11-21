UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

