Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $422.96 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $422.96 million and $10.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,095.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.36 or 0.00977007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00270823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027862 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003331 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

