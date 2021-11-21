UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of UNCFF opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

