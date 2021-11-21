UniLend (UFT) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. UniLend has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and $5.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.