Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Uniti Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

