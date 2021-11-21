Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

