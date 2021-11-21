Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Financial Survey

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56% FVCBankcorp 28.64% 11.07% 1.14%

70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.27 million 3.09 $46.92 million $3.41 8.61 FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 4.02 $15.50 million $1.42 14.47

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Univest Financial and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Univest Financial currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Risk and Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

