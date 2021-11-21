Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

