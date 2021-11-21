Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.
A number of research firms have commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.