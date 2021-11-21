Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.