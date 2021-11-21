V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

VFC stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

