Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLON opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

