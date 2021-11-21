VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,780,000. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.