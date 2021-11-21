Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.06 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

