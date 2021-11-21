Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Franklin Financial Services worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FRAF opened at $32.75 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.