Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFI stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

