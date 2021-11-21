Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 547,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 76,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYES stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

