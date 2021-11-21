Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 387,676 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 387,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLYC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

