Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,796 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWBK. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $605,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

