Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 710,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.