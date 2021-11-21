Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $130,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period.

VONG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

