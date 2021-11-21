Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $432.99

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $432.99 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 285283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

