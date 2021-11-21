Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 3,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 246,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of $556.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,195 shares of company stock valued at $444,776. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

