Velo Hits Market Cap of $70.12 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $70.12 million and $4.66 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.07221382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00487264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.