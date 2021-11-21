VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2,052.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,628.55 or 0.99477169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.90 or 0.00502056 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,334,138 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

