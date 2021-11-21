Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,817 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

