Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

