Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
