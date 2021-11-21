Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

