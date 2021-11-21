Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

