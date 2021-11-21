Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $348.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $349.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.39 and a 200-day moving average of $300.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

